Don't Miss Tnr Tv Live From The Conventions!

By

Over on The Stump, our convention correspondents have been filing video dispatches live from Denver:

- TNR Associate Editor Eve Fairbanks slips into the “Hillary Suite,” ground zero for the still-not-over-it crowd, where she interviews a diehard holdout.

- TNR Editor Franklin Foer and Fairbanks discuss the Obama-Hillary rift, Biden's appeal, and what Obama needs to accomplish at the convention.

- Foer and TNR Senior Editor Michael Crowley debate Michelle's speech, what Bill should say tomorrow, and the first day of the Democratic convention.

Check back to The Stump and TNR TV throughout the week for debates, interviews, panels, behind-the-scenes features, and more live coverage from the Democratic convention.  

--The Editors

