Just as I suspected, the McCain campaign isn't actually paying to broadcast those Clinton-themed ads that we in the media have been lapping up. From the WSJ:

According to the Campaign Media Analysis Group, which monitors political advertising across the country, only one of the three Clinton-themed ads has been broadcast so far –- and that ad, featuring a Clinton delegate who now endorses McCain, is only airing in Toledo, Ohio.

They play us like a harp.

--Jason Zengerle