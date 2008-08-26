Noam, from where I sit in the Pepsi Center, Warner didn't quite light up the hall, and to the extent it matters the reviews were pretty mixed here in the press riser. I don't know that it was the text so much as Warner's delivery, which never seems to gain much altitude. I was always skeptical of Warner's one-time status as the great 2008 anti-Hillary powerhouse, and tonight's not very memorable performance affirms that. Certainly it won't be remembered alongside Obama's 2004 speech as one of the great keynote performances.

--Michael Crowley

