Clinton Sends Her Message, Loud And Clear

We'll all have more to say about Clinton's speech in the next few hours, but one quick note. It's about the closing line, which I took down as "That is our mission Democrats. Let us elect Barack Obama and Joe Biden." That was not in the prepared text. And while I don't know whether she ad-libbed it, I wouldn't be surprised if she did.

Whether or not the endorsement of Obama was heartfelt, it certainly seemed heartfelt. The marching orders to her supporters could not be more clear. If they want to vote for John McCain, they're defying her will--and doing the country a disservice.



Oh, and in case it's not clear, I thought it was a terrific speech. More soon...

--Jonathan Cohn