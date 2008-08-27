Hillary--yes She Can

More economic stagnation …and less affordable health care.

More high gas prices …and less alternative energy.

More jobs getting shipped overseas …and fewer jobs created here.

More skyrocketing debt ...home foreclosures …and mounting bills that are crushing our middle class families.

More war . . . less diplomacy.

More of a government where the privileged come first …and everyone else comes last.

I’m guessing some people will complain that the balance of the speech wasn’t right--that she spent too much time recounting the broad Democratic agenda and not enough specifically making the case for Obama over McCain.

But the recitation of the Democratic agenda was necessary and, to my ears, welcome. (Naturally, I paritcularly appreciated the emphasis on universal health care.) Obama may have literally thousands of words on his website detailing his every idea down (roughly) to the dollar, but too many voters think he--and the Democrats generally--don't offer real solutions. Clinton used her reputation for wonkish earnestness to fight that misperception.

Besides, it's not as if that many people heard the speech in full. Most of the country will hear or read about it second-hand, through summaries in the media. What really counts, then, are the takeaway lines. And Clinton gave several:



No way. No how. No McCain. Barack Obama is my candidate. And he must be our President.

It makes sense that George Bush and John McCain will be together next week in the Twin Cities. Because these days they’re awfully hard to tell apart.

We don’t need four more years...of the last eight years.

Clinton mentioned her husband’s presidency once. And I recall wincing when that moment came--since, like most people I know, I’m not terribly happy with Bill Clinton these days. But his time in office remains one of the best selling points Democrats have. It's a reminder that Democrats fight for an economy that benefits everybody--which is precisely what the voters say they want. And for all the enmity the former president has inspired in the political class, he remains popular with the country as a whole. To ignore that would be foolish.

It’s true, as my colleague and friend Jonathan Chait has pointed out, that Hillary did not praise Obama in personal terms. And, yes, that would have been nice. But how much would it have helped? Obama’s problem here is that many older white voters simply don’t identify with him--most likely, I assume, because of his race. And it’s a problem he’ll have to fix himself when he gets the spot in prime time on Thursday. (Yes, I think he can do it. In fact, I think he will.)