So Far Away From Me

National Review's Ramesh Ponnuru responds tongue-in-cheekily to my tongue-in-cheek suggestion that Dick Cheney will spend most of the GOP convention visiting Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, and Italy because they couldn't find room for him on the International Space Station:

Good point. The vice president couldn't have any actual business in Georgia, obviously.

Obviously. And obviously that business is exactly urgent enough that it requires a sitting vice president of catastrophic unpopularity to miss 75 percent of his party's convention, but not quite so urgent that he has to skip his own (no doubt meticulously brokered) speech. Obviously.

With that out of the way, here's a bit of dazzling mid-80s nostalgia in no way intended to suggest that the Twin Cities are a "mean old town" or that John McCain "gets so tired."