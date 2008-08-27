The Fundraiser Theory Of Hillary Dead-enders, Confirmed

Yesterday I speculated that aggrieved Clinton moneymen are the biggest source of blind quotes about Obama disrespecting Hillary--that they're behind much of the Hillary's-been-dissed-narrative.

Today's Times offers some compelling evidence for that theory:

With the television cameras trained tightly on Mrs. Clinton on stage and former President Bill Clinton in a V.I.P. box, Mrs. Clinton smiled broadly at times and punched the air with ferocity during the tough talk against Republicans, while Mr. Clinton lovingly looked on tight-lipped. And yet, reality intrudes: many of her top fund-raisers said this week that they were still refusing to work for Mr. Obama and were angered by their treatment at the convention.

No, really, it's all about you guys...

--Noam Scheiber