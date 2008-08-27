Obama's Electoral Strength--and Peril

As the national polls steadily tighten--Obama now has a 1.8 point lead in the Real Clear Politics average-it's worth bearing in mind that he still holds a clear lead in electoral college terms. RCP shows him with a 228-185 margin, including leaning states.

That said, McCain is holding a small lead in Ohio, where the Texas billionaire-funded Bill Ayers ads are apparently in heavy rotation. I have this nagging feeling that this drama unfolding on the airwaves out in the states may be a bigger story than the one 15,000 journalists are covering here in Denver.



--Michael Crowley

