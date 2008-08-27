Fixing For A Foreign Policy Fight

Derek Chollet is a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and coauthor of America Between the Wars: From 11/9 to 9/11.

Tonight, the Democrats turn to national security and America's role in the world. All the pundit bloviating about the bad blood between the Clintons and Obama has drawn attention away from an important story: Despite the intensity of the primary campaign, Democrats are more unified on major policy questions than they have been for a long time. This is especially--and perhaps most surprisingly--true on national security issues, which have generated so much heat among Democrats during the past seven years.

And what's interesting is that this consensus is not built on the worldviews of the old left or the liberal blogosphere, but the centrist national security agenda that had fully matured by the end of the Clinton Administration.

Foreign policy was hardly mentioned in the 1992 or 1996 conventions and was not central to either of Bill Clinton's electoral victories. Like Obama, Clinton ran against Republican opponents--George H.W. Bush and Robert Dole--who, like John McCain, possessed on paper all the attributes of a national security leader. Yet Clinton understood that he needed to stake out "New Democrat" positions that could convince Americans that liberals could be trusted on national security, something they had struggled with since their meltdown over the Vietnam War.