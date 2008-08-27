Menu
Magazine

The View From Denver

By

Add to Pocket

Today on TNR.com, we bring you two slideshows from the second day at the Democratic Convention. The first is from Yoav Lurie, our rough-and-tumble, part-time mime, political outsider on the scene. Yoav's guerilla tactics capture the quirkier side of the convention.

The other slideshow is from Brooks Kraft, a heavyweight political photographer who often shoots the likes of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for TNR's pages. Kraft's shots from the convention capture the politicos and bigwigs.

--Eric Zimmermann

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy