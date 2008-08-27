The View From Denver

Today on TNR.com, we bring you two slideshows from the second day at the Democratic Convention. The first is from Yoav Lurie, our rough-and-tumble, part-time mime, political outsider on the scene. Yoav's guerilla tactics capture the quirkier side of the convention.

The other slideshow is from Brooks Kraft, a heavyweight political photographer who often shoots the likes of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for TNR's pages. Kraft's shots from the convention capture the politicos and bigwigs.

--Eric Zimmermann

