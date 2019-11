Judging from See Swann's behind-the-scenes at Mile High video, I'm afraid that, contra Josh Marshall, Obama's backdrop gives off much more of a Temple of Delphi-vibe than a Lincoln Memorial-one.This might turn out to be the greatest stage screw up since Spinal Tap's Stonehenge set.

Update: Ben Smith points out that Bush spoke from a similarly-columned set at the 2004 GOP convention. Just so long as Obama doesn't wear a flight suit. . .