Delaware Is For Haters

There's never a bad time to revisit Jonathan Chait's wonderful piece railing on the state of Delaware. But with its favorite son, Joe Biden, about to give the biggest speech of his career, now is a particularly good time to revisit it. Here's a taste, though we suggest you read the whole thing:

Delaware's image as small and inoffensive is not merely a misconception but a purposeful guise. It presents itself as a plucky underdog peopled by a benevolent, public-spirited, entrepreneurial citizenry. In truth, it is a rapacious parasite state with a long history of disloyalty and avarice.