Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, if you remember, was one of the fiercest Hillary supporters on the Hill. She was a national HRC co-chair, and she even sent superdelegates a letter in May trying to sway them to Hillary's side when things were looking down for the campaign. She could have chosen to give one of Clinton's three nominating speeches this afternoon, but right now, on the floor, she's giving a nominating speech for Obama. There's change I can believe in.

--Eve Fairbanks