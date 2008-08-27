Bill Clinton's Lack Of Subtlety

I know that, right after he said this, he denied it had any relevance to the current campaign. Ha, ha. ha. But wasn't Bill Clinton, in his slippery and underhanded way, telling us that it was o.k. with him if we voted for John McCain? What else could he possibly have meant?

"Suppose for example you're a voter. And you've got candidate X and candidate Y. Candidate X agrees with you on everything, but you don't think that person can deliver on anything. Candidate Y disagrees with you on half the issues, but you believe that on the other half, the candidate will be able to deliver. For whom would you vote?"

Then, perhaps mindful of how his off-the-cuff remarks might be taken, Clinton added after a pause: "This has nothing to do with what's going on now."

I used to think that the only time Clinton wasn't lying was when his mouth was shut. But, watching him in his box biting his lips, I am no longer sure. Obama has saved the country from a moral calamity.