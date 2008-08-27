The Psychiatrically Malfunctioning Democrats

Treacly, treacly...that's Hillary



But what about the self-serving but ultimately self-demeaning story Hillary told about the single mom, sick from cancer, with (what else?) the name "Hillary" painted on her head made bald by chemotherapy?





I will always remember the single mom who had adopted two kids with autism, didn't have health insurance and discovered she had cancer. But she greeted me with her bald head painted with my name on it and asked me to fight for health care.



Frankly, there is something psychiatrically malfunctioning in the Democratic habit of reveling in human tragedy amidst the cheering and the rock music, the idol worship and the loss of simple common sense.



And the truth is that, even if Hillary were president (and Obama, too) the single mom would have had a bald head and two autistic children and maybe, even if with health care and Hillary's name emblazoned on her skull, her life would not be good. The president is no deus ex machina against the relentless ticking of fortune.

