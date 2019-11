Evan Bayh’s hitting the new Obama slogan pretty hard, and trying to get the crowd here to say it along with him: “That’s not the change we need.” It clearly hasn’t stuck yet; all day the crowd has taken up intermittent chants of “Yes We Can,” but they’re not biting for this yet. Still, I bet we’ll see a repeat of this game from Obama tomorrow night, and that he’ll have about 75,000 screaming the phrase back at him.

--Ben Wasserstein