The Dour Harry Reid

What a strange speech the Senate majority leader delivered. No wonder he was scheduled so early. He started out by declaring, "The history of the last hundred years has been a toxic mix of oil and war.” Man! I’m glad he didn’t teach my history class. And then he contended that offshore drilling was an 18th century solution to our present-day oil crisis. Isn’t whale-hunting more of a 1700s reaction to an oil shortage? I mean, McCain’s ideas may be out-of-date, but they’re 1860s-plus at worst.



--Ben Wasserstein

