The Coming Tax Battle

John McCain – like countless Republicans before him – has made taxes a centerpiece of his political campaign, and no wonder: it’s a strategy that’s worked again and again. But tomorrow night, it's likely to be Barack Obama who goes on offense on taxes.

McCain wants to make permanent the Bush tax cuts he once opposed. He’s also proposed an additional $300 billion a year in tax cuts, roughly doubling the size of the Bush tax cuts and making them even more slanted to high-income families. And he is attacking Obama for a supposed vote for higher middle-class taxes (a claim Factcheck.org calls “wrong”).



But Obama is ready for him. A year ago, he laid out a clever tax plan that anticipated these general election battles. Long part of a lengthy list, these tax ideas will probably take center stage in his acceptance speech tomorrow night.

Unlike Al Gore and John Kerry, who also wanted tax cuts, Obama promises a new $500 tax cut for every worker. This sweeping tax cut will benefit nearly every family. As a result, while McCain's tax cut is larger, most families would fare better under Obama's plan. “My plan would provide three times more tax relief to the middle class,” Obama said yesterday. Expect to hear that again.

Obama’s health care plan -- which subsidizes premiums through tax credits -- is also a tax cut. Its design allows Obama aides to boast that Obama is proposing an overall tax cut. McCain, in contrast, has a plan that will raise taxes on health insurance.

