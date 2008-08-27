Doth Protest Too Much?

I appreciate the sentiment from Bill, as I'm sure Obama does. But the riff about him being ready to be president feels a little much to me--at the very least, it accepts the premise that Obama isn't up to the job. Bill used the word "ready" three times in that three-sentence passage. Methinks once would have sufficed.

Update: Not much else to complain about. To the contrary, I thought he really nailed it. The line about Republicans using the too-young, too-inexperienced charge back in '92 was especially well-executed. And it seemed to symbolically usher in the Obama-Clinton reconciliation we've all been waiting for. Recall, after all, that Bill almost always rejected the analogy during the primaries.

--Noam Scheiber