Clinton's Incredible Speech

Bill Clinton’s speech was stunningly good. Now I understand why Hillary stuck with him all these years. You can grasp at an intellectual level his pathological character failures, and yet he comes and wins you back despite it all.

The speech: It was rousing, clear and compelling. He unequivocally and persuasively endorsed Barack Obama. He attacked straight on the charge that Obama isn’t ready to lead, and cleverly reminded the audience that the same had been said of him in 1992.

On top of that, Clinton did something that Democrats have failed to do not only during this convention but for years, namely, he connected the failures of the Bush administration to Republican ideology. Clinton could be a huge asset for Obama in the fall.

--Jonathan Chait