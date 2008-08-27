The Redemption Of Bill Clinton

He may nevert be completely absolved by Obama's core supporters, and his standing will probably never be restored to the Olympian heights of a couple of years ago. But that was full-throated, sincere-sounding, and sophisticated case for his wife's former mortal rival. He didn't even mount a touchy retroactive defense of his record fom the 1990s, which I had somewhat expected. I predict a wave of, "Oh, Bill, how can we stay mad at you?" commentary in the coming days. (Until, of course, some new story leaks and restarts the drama all over again....)

Update: Exhibit A: Noted Clinton antagonist Jon Chait!



--Michael Crowley