Reporting For Duty

Where was this guy at the 2004 convention? Bill Clinton's speech rightfully grabbed attention, but John Kerry's appearance--interrupted by a commercial break on CNN--was the best stab the Democrats have taken towards establishing something they've desperately needed: A master narrative for understanding John McCain. Kerry repeatedly contrasted Senator McCain with Candidate McCain, pushing the flip-flopping sellout meme that Jon was asking for. He also did a nice gibe along the lines of "talk about being against it before you were for it." Which you could also say about Kerry and the concept of convention-hall attack rhetoric.

-Michael Schaffer

