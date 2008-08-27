In Which I Say Something Nice About Bill

Bill Clinton gave a terrific speech. And it was the kind of terrific speech that Barack Obama wanted and needed. If Obama loses no one would be able to say "blame it on Clinton."



The fact is also that, after a hesitant beginning, John Kerry also gave a wonderful speech, and it was wonderful not only in rhetoric but in substance and content. Now, I would quibble with him -- no, I would quarrel with him -- about some of his formulations on foreign policy. But no one will be able to say that his speech was like most of the rest of them. And he delivered it well, too. I don't recall a speech of his as good as this one in 2004.

