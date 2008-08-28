Believe The Hype

Like most, if I'd been told yesterday that John Kerry would give a sharper speech than Bill Clinton, I would have assumed it was because Clinton tanked. The latter didn't (remotely) happen, but the former did, with Kerry giving by far the best speech I've ever seen from him. For those who (like me, tending to my son's first-week-of-kindergarten anxieties) didn't get to see the address in real time, here it is:

And for any who haven't yet read Jason's piece on how Kerry has been revitalized as an Obama surrogate, you can find it here.

--Christopher Orr

