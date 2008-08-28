A Morning-after Dissent On Bill

Yes, it was a good speech. But part of that reaction was sheer relief, the release of all that tense uncertainty as to the Clintons' intentions -- uncertainty I can't imagine they didn't want. Did it really need to be such a mystery whether Bill would step up to the plate for Obama after all? Did it really need to be such a mystery what Hillary would do during yesterday's roll call? It was hard for me to appreciate yesterday's redemptive last act knowing that that the Clintons were the playwrights of much of their own Denver drama that came before it.

P.S.: Isaac made a similar point over at the Plank about Hillary's Tuesday oration.



--Eve Fairbanks

