Stop Your Whining: Health Care Edition (corrected)

There is overwhelming statistical evidence that people without health insurance get worse health care. Among the big reasons: They don't get routine preventative care and, when they need speciality care, they have to wait because they're dependent upon overwhelmed charity care providers. Emergency rooms will treat anybody who shows up with a medical condition requiring immediate treatment; the law requires it. But when it comes to regular and follow-up care, which is what a lot of those folks inevitably need, they have to look elsewhere.

And that's to say nothing of the financial problems that uninsurance creates. The law says emergency rooms have to provide treatment. It doesn't say they have to provide treatment at rates patients can afford. So if you're uninsured and show up at the emergency room, yes, you might get the treatment you need. Chances are good you'll also get a bill--a rather large bill, easily into five or even six figures, depending on what you needed. If you can't pay the bill, you'll likely hear from a collection agency, which could result in crushing payment plans, garnished wages, and bankruptcy.

Of course, this sort of thing also happens to people who never show up in the emergency room, but instead find themselves with serious, even life-threatening diseases, but no way to cover their ongoing medical expenses--either because they have no insurance or because the insurance they do have covers too little.

And don't forget that many of these people are folks with steady jobs and decent paychecks. In other words, they're middle class--or, at least, they used to be before the medical bills hit.

