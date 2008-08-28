From The Depths Of Tnr's Archives...

As Barack Obama prepares to accept the Democratic nomination tonight, we've unearthed some old TNR goodies.

First, we have TNR's Convention Archives, a hand-picked selection of our best convention coverage from years past. Ranging from witty to earnest, these pieces stretch back almost 25 years, to the nomination of Walter Mondale.

After that, check out our Obama archives. A list of TNR's best pieces on the now-official Democratic nominee, these articles chronicle Obama's meteoric rise from his first Senate bid to his career-making DNC speech in '04 to the dynamics of the 2008 campaign.

Finally, we're happy to present our Obama slideshow, a compilation of Barack Obama artwork from TNR's pages.