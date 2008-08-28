Tea Leaves

Menu
Tim Pawlenty's schedule has reportedly been cleared for today and tomorrow. 

McCain claims he still hasn't made up his mind about his running mate but says of Tom Ridge, "He's a great American and a great and dear friend and I rely on him and I have for many years."

Ridge and Mitt Romney will both be at a McCain event in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Romney will also be with McCain at a campaign event in Missouri on Sunday. 

Karl Rove doesn't want Joe Lieberman on the ticket. Joe Lieberman does.

--Christopher Orr

