Bidenbrooks: The Rise Of This Election's Protagonists

Uncle Charlie, Mama Biden, Beau Biden, Malia Obama, and yes, "my friend, John McCain." The dramatis personae grows and with it, that of the protagonists, Barack and Joe, Michelle and Jill. And look who's part of it? Bill, Hill, and Chel, whom we've "known" for years. Plus John Lewis of Georgia, Bill Ayres of Hyde Park, and, like Hamlet's ghost, Martin (once Michael) King of Georgia and Lyndon Johnson who, age 21, taught Mexican-American kids in Cotulla, Texas, and prepared himself to give the great address on civil rights that caused Martin Luther King, in a distant motel room, to weep.

We "don't know" Obama? Hell, we know him and his running mate better than we know some of our uncles--and maybe, in a way, ourselves. We know them almost as well as we know the characters in a good novel, Mann's Buddenbrooks, say, so maybe we should call this piece Bidenbrooks.

Buddenbrooks, though, was subtitled "The Decline of a Family," and all the biographies we take in though newspapers and television are about The Rise of a Family, or, at least, The Rise of the Protagonists.

The convention talks and "videos" (some made--gratis--by Stephen Spielberg and starring--gratis again--Tom Hanks) have the great American, if not international, arc: Triumph after Disaster. The other arc, Triumph to Disaster, is the story of the opponents: the Republicans from 2000 to 2008, John McCain from his heroic days as captive of the Vietnamese in 1965 to John McCain, the captive of the Republican Right Wing in 2008.