Mccain: You're Getting Punk'd

Marc Ambinder ruminates on how it feels to be a reporter getting played by McCain:

McCain campaign airs provocatively misleading ads. The press has a conundrum. If we want to point out how misleading they are, we air the ad. McCain's campaign wins the point. If refuse to point out how misleading they are, McCain's campaign escapes criticism.



It hurts! It hurts! The "chicken prank" Team McCain pulled on Monday; the possibility he'll leak his VP pick during Obama's acceptance speech; the endless ads: The McCain game plan these days seems to be less to critique Barack Obama than to punk him.

--Eve Fairbanks