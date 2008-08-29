Tnr Tv: Foer Interviews Gerard Baker

- Fairbanks slips into the “Hillary Suite,” ground zero for the still-not-over-it crowd, where she interviews a diehard holdout.

- TNR Editor Franklin Foer and Fairbanks discuss the Obama-Hillary rift, Biden's appeal, and what Obama needs to accomplish at the convention.



- Foer and TNR Senior Editor Michael Crowley debate Michelle's speech, what Bill should say tomorrow, and the first day of the Democratic convention.