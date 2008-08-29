Menu
Tnr Tv: Foer Interviews Gerard Baker

The Times of London U.S. Editor Gerard Baker chats with TNR Editor Franklin Foer about the false impressions Europeans have of Obama and the distinctly different views that the European public and government officials have of John McCain.

--The Editors

