Tnr Tv: Foer Interviews Gerard Baker

The Times of London U.S. Editor Gerard Baker chats with TNR Editor Franklin Foer about the false impressions Europeans have of Obama and the distinctly different views that the European public and government officials have of John McCain.
- Fairbanks slips into the “Hillary Suite,” ground zero for the still-not-over-it crowd, where she interviews a diehard holdout.
- TNR Editor Franklin Foer and Fairbanks discuss
the Obama-Hillary rift, Biden's appeal, and what Obama
needs to accomplish at the convention.
- Foer and TNR Senior Editor Michael Crowley debate Michelle's speech, what Bill should say tomorrow, and the first day of the Democratic convention.
- Scheiber and Fairbanks debate Hillary's speech: Did she go far enough in praising Obama? Will her supporters be convinced? Is the media being irresponsible by harping on this drama?