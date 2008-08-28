Deep Thoughts, Denver Edition

--When did Bill Richardson grow a mullet?
--Tim Kaine was probably the best of the reputedly almost-veeps. Jack Reed, Mark Warner and Chet Edwards: blah. (Edwards was never a serious option anyway.)
--Sheryl Crow is very... 90s. Maybe it's another olive branch to the Clintons.
--What is John Edwards doing right now?
--And: Do the fine points of Obama's presentation tonight matter as much as the basic psychology of the American electorate and how nasty the right is prepared to get this fall?
--Michael Crowley