Deep Thoughts, Denver Edition

By

--When did Bill Richardson grow a mullet?

--Tim Kaine was probably the best of the reputedly almost-veeps. Jack Reed, Mark Warner and Chet Edwards: blah. (Edwards was never a serious option anyway.)

--Sheryl Crow is very... 90s. Maybe it's another olive branch to the Clintons.

--What is John Edwards doing right now?

--And: Do the fine points of Obama's presentation tonight matter as much as the basic psychology of the American electorate and how nasty the right is prepared to get this fall? 

--Michael Crowley

