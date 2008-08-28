Obama's 2004 Reprise

He was really in his groove here:



The times are too serious, the stakes are too high for this same partisan playbook. So let us agree that patriotism has no party. I love this country, and so do you, and so does John McCain. The men and women who serve in our battlefields may be Democrats and Republicans and Independents, but they have fought together and bled together and some died together under the same proud flag. They have not served a Red America or a Blue America - they have served the United States of America.



So I've got news for you, John McCain. We all put our country first.



This was a clear reprise of perhaps the most memorable passage of his 2004 keynote:



The pundits, the pundits like to slice and dice our country into red states and blue States: red states for Republicans, blue States for Democrats. But I've got news for them, too. We worship an awesome God in the blue states, and we don't like federal agents poking around our libraries in the red states....



There are patriots who opposed the war in Iraq, and there are patriots who supported the war in Iraq.



We are one people, all of us pledging allegiance to the stars and stripes, all of us defending the United States of America.



--Michael Crowley

