Just What The Doctor Ordered

I have heard Barack Obama deliver speeches better, but in this acceptance speech, Obama did exactly what he needed to do to set the stage for the fall campaign.

He had to do three things for the fall, which he accomplished in his speech: first, he focused the campaign on the economy--and did so by personalizing the fear and anger that many Americans now feel. Secondly, he answered forcefully arguments about his ability as commander-in-chief. And third, he invoked his own biography to dispel fears that as a president he would favor one group over another.

And he did all these things thematically. There was a very subtle interweaving of Obama’s past themes with the new theme of the American promise. (I like to think that Obama has read Herbert Croly’s The Promise of American Life, which inspired Theodore Roosevelt’s progressive campaign in 1912 and the founding of The New Republic in 1914.) Here, in outline, is how the past and present themes came together:

Change: In this speech, “change” did not refer to the kind of sweeping good government notion that Obama evoked in the campaign to skewer Hillary Clinton. Rather, it referred specifically to change from the eight years of George W. Bush. Indeed, Obama drew a contrast between the Clinton and Bush years. With that simple modification, change became relevant to the fall campaign.