Obama In Denver: Less Glamour, More Grit.

Four years ago in Boston, I watched Barack Obama deliver perhaps the most perfect speech I’ll ever see. It was full of soaring imagery and lyrical prose. If offered up a searing, passionate indictment of modern politics. And it was delivered with an eloquence no politician in my lifetime had shown before.



Tonight, on television, I watched Barack Obama give a rather different piece of oratory. Although delivered with equal skill, its content struck me as more unwieldy and, at times, more pedestrian. Although not without poetic passages, particluarly towards the end, it was thick with policy proposals and tempered by a more naked agenda--namley, making swing voters believe Obama stands for them. I gather, based on the early reports, many people in Denver were literally moved to tears. I remember feeling that four years ago, but not so tonight. And I don't think it was simply because I saw this at a greater distance.



But if Denver's speech wasn't the rhetorical triumph Obama offered in Boston, substantively it was far more provocative--and, because of that, it may prove far more important.

***

The 2004 keynote address was about our common bond as Americans. Enough with the campaign tactics that divide us, Obama said--we are one, United States of America. It was a poignant plea, for sure, but not really that controversial. Who, after all, doesn’t believe in unity?



Unity was a central theme of tonight’s speech, as well. Obama actually reprised some of the one America passages almost word for word from 2004. But this time, Obama suggested, our responsibility to one another goes beyond an obligation to listen respectfully. That responsibility includes an obligation to help one another in times of crisis. “That's the promise of America,” Obama said, “the idea that we are responsible for ourselves, but that we also rise or fall as one nation; the fundamental belief that I am my brother's keeper; I am my sister's keeper.”