Obama's Winning Shot

--...Which leads me to a related point: I imagine this speech was frusturating for conservatives. All of Obama's moves to the center were symbolic, while the policies he actually outlined were decidedly liberal.

--I disagree with Kate about the stage and the crowd, because I thought the setting managed to appear both larger-than-life and somehow intimate, but I agree with her about Obama's "defensive and feisty" attitude. It is a mantra among liberal pundits that Obama just needs to get tougher and hit back harder, which may be true; it also might be the case that the democratic nominee sometimes went a little too far on that score tonight. And, indeed, the contrast between his calls for unity and his attacks on McCain were occasionally jarring. (Obama may also live to regret this line: "But what I will not do is suggest that the Senator takes his positions for political purposes." Really? Never?)

Still, all-in-all, this was a wonderfully successful and powerful speech (with plenty of good soundbites), and though I think Kate is right that it may have been too long for people who watched it straight through, taking up more air time was probably not a bad strategy. It should also be noted that Obama's delivery is so superb that those of us who hear him talk all the time tend to take his gifts for granted. By almost any standard, this was a remarkably well delivered speech, and a remarkably good night for Obama's party.

A few final thoughts:

--The MSNBC commentary afterwards went so far beyond self-parody that my co-watchers were half-convinced the whole thing was an SNL spoof. MSNBC continues to be less nasty and dishonest than Fox, of course, but I can never remember Fox anchors gushing so much about Geroge W. Bush.