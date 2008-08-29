Eleven Hours Later . . .

I'm still not only amazed by the greatness of Obama's speech, but by the lameness of the McCain campaign's response, reprinted here in full:

"Tonight, Americans witnessed a misleading speech that was so fundamentally at odds with the meager record of Barack Obama. When the temple comes down, the fireworks end, and the words are over, the facts remain: Senator Obama still has no record of bipartisanship, still opposes offshore drilling, still voted to raise taxes on those making just $42,000 per year, and still voted against funds for American troops in harm's way. The fact remains: Barack Obama is still not ready to be President."

Either the McCainiacs truly are busy scrambling to come up with a veep pick or, more likely, Obama just left them speechless.

--Jason Zengerle