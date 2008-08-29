How Did Obama Do? A Tnr Round-up.

John Judis claims Obama's speech was just what the doctor ordered, hitting on change, American promise, and the idea of "one America."

Jonathan Chait thinks Obama successfully tapped into themes of patriotism and unity, and "inoculated" himself against the attacks from McCain's camp.

Jonathan Cohn compares Obama's nomination acceptance to his 2004 convention keynote address.

Michael Crowley was skeptical about the wisdom of ending on an MLK reference.