Tnr Tv: Olopade Reports Slaughter's Thoughts On Vp

TNR Reporter Dayo Olopade chats with Anne-Marie Slaughter, TNR contributor and Dean of the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Policy, about where Obama and Biden disagree, and the pragmatic, open-discussion dynamic of their relationship. "There will be a real free debate with no ideas off the table, and frankly I think that's what America needs," she says.
- Fairbanks slips into the “Hillary Suite,” ground zero for the still-not-over-it crowd, where she interviews a diehard holdout.
- TNR Editor Franklin Foer and Fairbanks discuss
the Obama-Hillary rift, Biden's appeal, and what Obama
needs to accomplish at the convention.
- Foer and TNR Senior Editor Michael Crowley debate Michelle's speech, what Bill should say tomorrow, and the first day of the Democratic convention.
- Scheiber and Fairbanks debate Hillary's speech: Did she go far enough in praising Obama? Will her supporters be convinced? Is the media being irresponsible by harping on this drama?