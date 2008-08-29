My Problems With The Speech

It was almost inevitable that Obama's acceptance speech would be a bit of a letdown. The simple fact is that no one, not even him, could top the magisterial peroration on race that he made in March. Plus some of the novelty has worn off.The speech was hardly a dud. But if the idea was to put the kibosh on the charge that people--or at least a certain crucial subset thererof--don't know "who he is," then the ones who were having a hard time gleaning that are still in the dark.

Who, for example, told Obama as well as his wife that it was important to stress that they value "hard work"? Presumably it surprises none of us that someone as close to the presidency as Obama, especially having been as long a shot as he once was, knows at least a little something about working hard. And, out of the various potshots taken at Michelle Obama, "lazy" has not been one of them.

I suppose the idea is to show solidarity with the older, white, blue-collar voter whom the Obama campaign has found so elusive. But I doubt hearing Obama give a shout-out to hard work even began to change the mind of, say, the laid-off plant worker in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Sure, Obama offered that man more--tax credits to businesses that stay in the United States instead of moving overseas, penalties to companies that hire illegal aliens and depress wages, and lots of quick anecdotes about (white) working class people down on their luck.