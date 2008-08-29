Obama's Shocking Omission

Ramesh Ponnuru in National Review:
If all you knew of Obama was what he presented to you in his speech, you would think of him as a typical Democratic politician improved by the addition of a bit more thoughtfulness and idealism than the average representative of the class. You would be amazed to learn of his extremely close relationship to a radical anti-American preacher; or that he has followed a no-enemies-to-the-left approach to politics that put him in the company of an unrepentant terrorist.
Like Ramesh, I'm shocked that Obama flouted the normal practice of introducing yourself to the public by invoking the craziest people you've ever known, including those whose radical views you don't share and never have shared.
--Jonathan Chait