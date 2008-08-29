Palin Fun Facts!

Since everyone south of Juneau seems to be relying on their trusty Nexis accounts for more information on the surprise Republican vice-presidential candidate, I'll do the same. A brief sampling of her pre-gubernatorial career:

-Forbesmania! Palin was an Alaska cochair of Steve Forbes' 2000 presidential campaign.

-Float for change! Palin's float won first prize in the political category at the 1999 Alaska State Fair.

-Gay marriage, no; Wal-Mart marriage, yes! As mayor of Wasilla, Palin once presided over a wedding in a Wal-Mart.