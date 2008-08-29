The Cynicism Of The Palin Pick

Just yesterday, another reporter and I were chewing over McCain's veep possibilities, and I wondered why Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal had fallen out of speculation. "McCain would never pick Jindal, because it ruins his experience argument," my friend replied.

Both Palin and Jindal are young reformers tackling hellaciously corrupt states. Palin is a few years older, but Jindal -- who reformed Medicaid in Louisiana, served as an Assistant HHS Secretary, and did several years in Congress -- has more experience. Is there any difference between what the two accomplish as v.p. picks, except that Jindal seems modestly stronger and Palin has two X chromosomes?

--Eve Fairbanks