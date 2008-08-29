Heck Hath No Fury Like A Mittster Scorned

From the WaPo:
Two senior Republican officials close to Mitt Romney and Tim Pawlenty said they had both been rudely strung along and now "feel manipulated."
"They now know that they were used as decoys, well after McCain had decided not to pick them," one Republican involved in the process said.
Meanwhile, in the same WaPo piece, Debbie Wasserman Schultz is the first one of out of the gate with the obvious feminist rejoinder to the Palin section:
"I know Hillary Clinton, and Sarah Palin is no Hillary Clinton."
--Jason Zengerle