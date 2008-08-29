Will St. Paul Get Ugly?

All the reporters in Denver were predicting that the GOP convention promises to be boring. I'm not so sure. One reason: There's no way thousands of conservative Republicans are going to hew to a politically-correct message about Barack Obama. Especially with the media goading delegates and activists at every turn--much as they did Hillary's supporters in Denver--I'm guessing we'll have a racial-insensitivity flap every 90 minutes or so. You can almost write the "I found another racist delegate!" blog items right now.

The McCain campaign should prepare some kind of stock response to this sort of thing, almost like one of those out-of-office emails: "RACIST COMMENT AUTOREPLY: SENATOR MCCAIN DOES NOT CONDONE THAT SORT OF LANGUAGE."

--Michael Crowley

