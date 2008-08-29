What The Palin Pick Means For Evangelicals

Historically, evangelicalism, while Calvinistic in its censoriousness, has at the same time been Lockean in its individualism. You must come to Jesus of your own free will. Government should not coerce matters of belief. Religious freedom is a good thing because freedom is a good thing. In religion, as in politics, it is every person for himself.

Southerners were once fierce defenders of such an individualistic culture; it is, after all, the region that produced Andrew Jackson. But throughout the twentieth century, Southern Baptists became preoccupied with the omnipresence of sin: The devil is at work at all times and his wiles defeat our best intentions, and thus we need God so that we will not do what we might at first want to do. Southern evangelicalism came to place a greater emphasis on the regulation of such personal behaviors as drinking and gambling. This was the religion that skeptics such as H. L. Mencken so detested.

As all this was happening, the American West experienced a demographic and economic boom, much of it fueled by migrants from the South and Midwest. In this new environment, evangelicalism took on a decidedly libertarian cast. Its churches would be independent of confining denominational ties. Its members would shop around for an appealing preacher. Divorce, gambling, drinking--all could be forgiven, and with little emphasis on punishment, if you began your life anew.

Sarah Palin named two of her children after witches, once took drugs, and refused to sign a bill forbidding domestic benefits for gay couples. Any one of these--especially the first--would raise suspicion in the eyes of a traditional Southern Baptist. But for the governor of a Western state, these are not only the kinds of things a conservative can do, they are also the kinds of things an evangelical can do. Palin, the gun-toting mom, has a libertarian streak in politics and a libertarian streak in religion. In neither case are they fully consistent; she seems to have a soft spot for creationism, for example, and no doubt she will profess support for the highly punitive Republican Party platform. But it is already clear that her style of evangelicalism is one shaped by the region of the country in which she lives.

Will any of this prevent Southern Baptists from voting for her? My guess is probably not, so long as she panders to them. But while Palin may be quickly endorsed by men speaking in Southern accents, she is neither a Billy Graham nor a Jimmy Carter. American evangelicalism, like John McCain, has many mansions. Sarah Palin inhabits only one of them.