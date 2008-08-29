A Tick-tock Of The Big Palin Scandal

In Alaska, it's known as Troopergate and, sometimes, Wootengate.

Newly selected GOP vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin, Alaska's first female governor, has been dogged by controversy since July 11, when she fired Public Safety Commissoner Walter Monegan. At the time, a spokesperson for Palin said the 44-year-old governor wanted to take the public safety department in a new direction. Monegan said any complaints from the governor about his job performance had "never been communicated" to him.

Then things started to get messy. Reports arose that Palin had fired Monegan because, despite pressure from her, her family, and her staff, he had refused to fire State Trooper Mike Wooten, the ex-husband of Palin's sister, Molly McCann. Monegan told The Anchorage Daily News that "for better than a year," his office had received phone calls and other inquiries from Palin's office and even her husband, Todd, about why Wooten hadn't been dismissed. At the time, he was embroiled in a custody fight with McCann. Todd said he had set up a meeting with Monegan in December 2006, just after his wife took office, to discuss Wooten, but insisted that he never told Monegan to fire the trooper.

Palin has claimed that she didn't know about any pressure being placed on Monegan. On August 13, she released a recording of a call placed by her boards and commissions director Frank Bailey to trooper Lt. Rodney Dial in February. In the call, Bailey accused Wooten of misconduct, including lying on an application, and said that Palin was concerned about Monegan's inaction. Palin also acknowledged that other members of her staff, including her chief of staff Mike Tibbles, had contacted Monegan about Wooten roughly two dozen times. Palin insisted that she had "only now become aware of" the contacts. She quickly placed Bailey on paid leave.