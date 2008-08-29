Delaware Or Alaska: Which State Stinks More?

Barack Obama and John McCain have ignored the conventional wisdom that candidates ought to pick VPs from swing states. But that doesn't mean that the home states of Joe Biden and Sarah Palin are irrelevant. In fact, here at TNR we've had very, er, strong things to say about Deleware and Alaska. Which one visits more shame upon the nation? You make the call!

Rogue State: The Case Against Delaware

by Jonathan Chait, 4/19/02



Welfare State: The Myth of Alaskan Self-Reliance

by Franklin Foer, 5/6/02

--The Editors

