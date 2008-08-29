Palin Denies That Global Warming Is Man-made

Astoundingly, Sarah Palin has denied that climate change is man-made--not in 1996, not in 1998, not in 2000, not in 2002, but in an interview posted on August 29, 2008.



In response to this question: "What is your take on global warming and how is it affecting our country?" Palin answered: "A changing environment will affect Alaska more than any other state, because of our location. I'm not one though who would attribute it to being man-made."



In making this statement about one of the central issues of our time, Palin has rejected the view not only of the overwhelming majority of scientists, but also of the Environmental Protection Agency (under George W. Bush) and John McCain.