Palin On Hillary's "whine"

I agree that Palin was picked to exploit lingering Obama-Hillary tensions, though I see it as an insult to liberal and moderate women more than an appeal to them. (She's not particularly qualified and she doesn't agree with you on most issues, but she does have two X chromosomes!)

But even if Hillary voters were so enraged by Obama as to embrace an unqualified social conservative, I'm guessing they'll think twice before embracing an unqualified social conservative who called Hillary a whiner. Newsweek has the video here...

--Noam Scheiber